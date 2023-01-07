Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.49 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

