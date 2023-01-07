Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,152,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,605,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $107.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

