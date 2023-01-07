Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 358.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.7 %

Trade Desk Company Profile

NASDAQ TTD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

