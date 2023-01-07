Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

