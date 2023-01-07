Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $82.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Novavax Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Novavax has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $137.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

