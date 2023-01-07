Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
NYSE NCA opened at $8.70 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
