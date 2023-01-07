Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NCA opened at $8.70 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

