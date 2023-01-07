Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

