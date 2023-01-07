Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.86 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

