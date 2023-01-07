Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMI opened at $9.86 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
