NXM One Day Volume Tops $66,283.72 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.71 or 0.00234336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $261.83 million and approximately $66,283.72 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040409 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018709 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.73774414 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $66,343.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

