OMG Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.42 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006440 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $152.96 million and $22.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00068899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003947 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

