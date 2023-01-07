OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.69 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $152.69 million and $22.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003920 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.