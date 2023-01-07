OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $365,676.13 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

