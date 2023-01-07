Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Onex has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.98.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($87.00) million during the quarter.
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
