Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

