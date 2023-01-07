onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in onsemi were worth $146,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON opened at $62.47 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

