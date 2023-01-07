Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.53 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $140.02 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.88 or 0.07458617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

