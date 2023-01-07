OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.59

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.59 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), with a volume of 695,655 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.44 million and a P/E ratio of 292.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About OPG Power Ventures

(Get Rating)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.