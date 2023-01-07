Orbit Chain Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $502,478.99 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

