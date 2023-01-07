Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.57). 2,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

Orchard Funding Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.45.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

Orchard Funding Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.