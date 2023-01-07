Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

OFIX stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

