Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $214.15 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $311.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

