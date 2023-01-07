Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

