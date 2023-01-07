Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $268.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.