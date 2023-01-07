Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (OXSQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQZ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Further Reading

