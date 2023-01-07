Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.64 million. Pacira BioSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $730,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

