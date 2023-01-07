Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.64 million. Pacira BioSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $730,000.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
