Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 289.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

