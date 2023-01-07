Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.