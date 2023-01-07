PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $95.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

