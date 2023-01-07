Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($12.98).

PNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.65) to GBX 975 ($11.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.25) to GBX 880 ($10.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 953.50 ($11.49) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 916.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5,297.22. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,177 ($14.18).

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.06%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

