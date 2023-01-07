Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.34

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $26.47. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

