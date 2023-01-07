Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE:PNE opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$2.05.
About Pine Cliff Energy
