Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:PNE opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$2.05.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.