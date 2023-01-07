Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.23 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

