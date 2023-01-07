Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.23 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

