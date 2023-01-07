Pirate Chain Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $67.64 million and $57,921.84 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00247080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00079466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00050925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,128,869 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

