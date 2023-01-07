PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

