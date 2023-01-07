PLATINCOIN (PLC) Tops One Day Volume of $18,895.49

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $466,804.30 and $18,895.49 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,354,253 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,354,252.91095 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.08676166 USD and is down -27.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,032.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

