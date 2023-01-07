Polymath Market Cap Hits $136.87 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Polymath has a total market cap of $136.87 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00451130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018640 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

