Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,817,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,787,000 after buying an additional 702,967 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 180,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 12,189,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,926,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.