Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,862. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

