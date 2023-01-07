Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

PINC stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Premier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Premier by 41.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Premier by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

