Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 5.3% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. 1,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 218,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

