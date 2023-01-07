Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $46.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

