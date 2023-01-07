Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 4.4 %

UNP opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $213.07. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

