Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

