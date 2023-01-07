Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

