Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.