PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $43,454.88 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00.

PubMatic Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $693.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in PubMatic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

