Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Pulmonx stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.40. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pulmonx by 55.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

