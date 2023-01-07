Qtum Price Up 7% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.95 or 0.00011521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $203.89 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.54 or 0.07447862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,484,943 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

