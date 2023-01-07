Quantum Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,007.29 and approximately $181,020.36 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040506 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00234458 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,971.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

