QUASA (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $128,565.47

QUASA (QUA) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $131.64 million and $128,565.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040598 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00234417 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013322 USD and is up 9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,982.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

